Iraq security briefing: Arrests, electrocution, and crime over debts

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 10, 2025.

- Judicial Arrests (Kirkuk)

Iraqi forces in Kirkuk arrested 29 individuals wanted under judicial warrants, detained a thief and an intoxicated person, executed two additional warrants, issued fines for 80 vehicles, and held 10 people involved in altercations.

- Daughter Burns Father’s Car (Baghdad)

A young woman was taken into custody after setting her father’s vehicle on fire following a family dispute.

- Deceased Body Found (Basra)

Security forces discovered an unidentified man, aged 25–28, near the asphalt plant in al-Zubair district. The body showed four gunshot wounds to the head, back, side, and thigh.

- Death by Electrocution (Diyala)

A worker died from electrocution inside a fish shop, according to security sources.

- Double Homicide (Saladin)

Two bodies were found inside a vehicle. Initial investigations indicate the suspected killer is a member of the security forces and has been arrested. Reports suggest the suspect owed money to the victims.