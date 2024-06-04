The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced, on Tuesday, the arrest of suspects involved in attacking restaurants in Baghdad.

The Ministry expressed regret that some of the suspects belonged to a security agency and carried out these "sabotage" actions under the pretext of targeting American interests.

The Ministry stated that on the 26th, 27th, and 30th of May, "incidents of vandalism and the throwing of homemade explosive devices occurred in Baghdad."

"The targeted locations include Liz Jolie House on Palestine Street and two KFC franchises, one also on Palestine Street and another in the Al-Karrada, and Caterpillar Company in Al-Karrada area of Al-Jadiriyah. These acts were committed by individuals using seven vehicles and a motorcycle."

The Ministry immediately formed intelligence and technical teams to investigate and identify the perpetrators.

According to the Ministry's statement, accurate information led to identifying the perpetrators and their places of work and residence. The investigation was presented to the investigating judge, who issued arrest warrants for the suspects under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

The Ministry stated that "a specialized operation resulted in the arrest of several suspects who confessed during interrogation to participating in the acts of sabotage with a group of fugitives. Judicial arrest warrants have been issued for other suspects, and the Ministry of Interior, along with other security agencies, will continue to pursue the remaining fugitives."

The current wave of attacks on foreign enterprises in Iraq has shaken investor confidence, with strategic analysts warning of far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and international relations.

Western businesses have been damaged globally by boycotts and other forms of protest in response to Israel's military incursion in the Gaza Strip, which killed over 36,962 Palestinians, injured around 80,000 more, and caused a humanitarian crisis.