Security concerns over attacks on restaurants in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The “Emtidad” parliamentary bloc stated on Tuesday that the Iraqi government is “afraid” to reveal the identities of the parties involved in targeting some restaurants and companies in Baghdad, under the guise of “boycotting American products”.

It warned that there is a “serious security lapse” that will have repercussions on various sectors.

Kadhim Al-Fayadh, a representative of the bloc, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that “the continued targeting of some restaurants in Baghdad indicates a security lapse, and certainly there are external and internal parties that want to destabilize security and stability in Baghdad”.

He added, “We believe there is a governmental fear in revealing the parties involved in the operations of targeting restaurants in Baghdad, especially since there are detainees with the security forces from those parties, but so far no details have been revealed”.

On Monday evening, a security source reported a tension in Palestine Street, east of the capital, Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency, “A security tension occurred within the area of Palestine Street, after groups tried to close American restaurants in the mentioned area”, indicating that “the security forces fired in the air in an attempt to disperse the groups that attacked two restaurants and broke the furniture”.

Al-Fayadh emphasized that “this security chaos has serious repercussions, as security affects all aspects of life”.

He called on the security agencies to “take their role in confronting these parties, revealing them, and preventing such operations that may have serious repercussions on the security, economic, investment, and even social situation”.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior revealed the arrest of suspects accused of attacking restaurants in the capital, Baghdad, according to Article Four of the Anti-Terrorism Law, indicating that some of the accused belong to a security apparatus and participated in the “sabotage” acts under the pretext of targeting American interests.

The Ministry stated that on the 26th, 27th, and 30th of May, "incidents of vandalism and the throwing of homemade explosive devices occurred in Baghdad."

"The targeted locations include Liz Jolie House on Palestine Street and two KFC franchises, one also on Palestine Street and another in the Al-Karrada, and Caterpillar Company in Al-Karrada area of Al-Jadiriyah. These acts were committed by individuals using seven vehicles and a motorcycle."

The Ministry immediately formed intelligence and technical teams to investigate and identify the perpetrators.

According to the Ministry's statement, accurate information led to identifying the perpetrators and their places of work and residence. The investigation was presented to the investigating judge, who issued arrest warrants for the suspects under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.