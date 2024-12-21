Al-Rusafa Police Command reports over 4,000 arrests in major security operations

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Baghdad's Al-Rusafa Police Command reviewed its key "achievements" over the past eight months. While disclosing the number of arrested individuals and seized weapons, the command emphasized the accountability of any officer or member obstructing citizen transactions.

Major General Shaalan Al-Hassnawi, Commander of Al-Rusafa Police, told Shafaq News Agency, "All 5,103 arrest warrants for wanted individuals have been executed. Additionally, 4,061 arrests were made in Al-Rusafa, including 35 individuals detained under Article 4 (Terrorism)."

He added, "We have completed 119,454 investigative documents and held accountable any officer or member obstructing citizen paperwork. Furthermore, we have introduced the archiving and automation of investigative documents, which has prevented the extortion of citizens and expedited their transactions."

Al-Hassnawi continued, "Over the past eight months, we have opened weapons registration offices across Al-Rusafa and seized 1,469 medium and heavy weapons."

He also highlighted the "completion of vehicle upgrades and the unification of their colors to enhance aesthetics and authority. Additionally, we have equipped 60 vehicles for detainees to prevent placing suspects in open vehicles (pick-up trucks)."