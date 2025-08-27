Security sweeps in Iraq target terrorists, drug traffickers

Shafaq News – Saladin / Nineveh / Baghdad

Iraqi security forces have carried out a series of arrests on terrorism charges as well as allegations of drug possession, forgery, and weapons violations.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Iraqi Military Intelligence reported that four “terrorist” men wanted under Article 1/4 of Iraq’s Anti-Terrorism Law were captured in separate operations in Saladin’s Shirqat district and in Nineveh, and later transferred to the relevant authorities after legal procedures were completed.

In Baghdad, the Operations Command affirmed that joint security units apprehended several suspects over the past 48 hours, including four found with 2,520 narcotic pills, forged IDs, unofficial seals, and unauthorized passports.

Security forces additionally seized unlicensed weapons and ammunition, while vehicles and motorcycles in violation of traffic rules were impounded.