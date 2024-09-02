Security Forces arrest terrorist in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces on Monday arrested a suspect wanted on terrorism charges in Baghdad's Al-Adhamiyah district, according to a security source.

"The arrest, carried out under a warrant issued by the Central Investigative Court, followed a successful ambush by the security forces," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The suspect was apprehended under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law.

Article 4 of Iraq's 2005 Anti-Terrorism Law encompasses two key provisions. The first provision prescribes the death penalty for individuals directly involved as primary perpetrators or accomplices in acts of terrorism. This includes those who incite, plan, finance or facilitate the commission of such crimes, holding them legally accountable as primary offenders.

The second provision mandates life imprisonment for individuals who, with intent, conceal any criminal activity or provide shelter to a person involved in terrorism.