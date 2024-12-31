Couple arrested for gruesome murder of eight-member family in Baghdad’s Al-Sadr City

Shafaq News/ Baghdad’s Al-Rusafa Police Command revealed on Tuesday the arrest of a man and his wife, accused of committing a “heinous” crime involving the brutal murder of a family of eight in Al-Sadr City, eastern Baghdad.

According to the Command’s media office, “Law enforcement units from Al-Rusafa Police Command, supervised by the Commander and represented by the Rafidain Police Station, responded promptly to reports of a murder in Al-Sadr City. Preliminary investigations at the scene confirmed the killing of three victims: a woman and two young girls.”

The statement highlighted the formation of a specialized task force to investigate the incident. Utilizing surveillance footage and intelligence operations, investigators identified the primary suspect residing in the agricultural area of Al-Hamidiyah. A raid on the suspect’s home, conducted with proper legal authorization, led to the arrest of the man and his wife, who was also implicated in the crime.

The investigation revealed further shocking details. “Five additional bodies belonging to the same victimized family were discovered inside the suspects’ residence,” the statement noted. Authorities found that the perpetrators had lured the primary victim, a woman, to their home, where she was killed along with four of her children.

The crime did not end there. The perpetrators reportedly proceeded to the victim’s residence, where they killed the remaining family members—two young girls and their aunt. Initial findings suggest that the crime was financially motivated, driven by disputes over money and the intention to rob the victims’ household of cash and valuables.

The suspects are now in custody as authorities conduct a thorough investigation to uncover all aspects of the case. Further updates will be released as the inquiry progresses, according to the statement.