Baghdad sweep: Security nets hypnosis thieves, killer, and illegal residents

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested several individuals in Baghdad on Saturday during a coordinated operation targeting suspects wanted for serious criminal offenses, including premeditated murder, theft, and immigration violations.

The operation, jointly conducted by the First and Second Divisions of the Federal Police, Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa Police Commands, and the Commando Brigade, was supported by intelligence units, according to a security statement.

Among the detainees was a suspect wanted for premeditated murder, while two foreign nationals were taken into custody on accusations of committing theft through hypnosis. Another person was arrested on charges related to practicing “witchcraft and sorcery.”

Additional arrests include multiple foreign nationals found to violate residency regulations.

Unlicensed weapons and equipment were also confiscated during raids in the Karrada, Al-Hurriya, and Al-Amin districts on both sides of the capital.