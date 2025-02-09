Egyptian hacker targets Israeli TV over Gaza plan

Shafaq News / On Sunday, a viral video circulating on social media appears to show a hack of Israeli Channel 14 during a live broadcast.

According to the footage, the guests suddenly vanished from the screen, replaced by the Egyptian national anthem and flag.

A banner displayed on the screen read, "Logged in by Egyptian hacker Ahmed Osman," while a scrolling message stated, "We reject the displacement of Gaza residents from their land... Palestine will remain free."

US President Donald Trump proposed a plan to permanently relocate the Palestinian population of Gaza to neighboring countries, such as Egypt and Jordan, and transform the Gaza Strip into a "Riviera of the Middle East." The announcement, made during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has sparked widespread condemnation and concern.

The proposal has been met with strong opposition from Palestinians and various international actors. Palestinian leaders, including President Mahmoud Abbas, have firmly rejected the plan, emphasizing that it represents a serious violation of international law and the rights of the Palestinian people. Hamas officials have also condemned the proposal, calling it a "recipe for generating chaos" and warning that the people of Gaza will not allow their displacement.

Neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan have rejected the idea of resettling Palestinian refugees from Gaza. Saudi Arabia, a key US ally in the region, swiftly rejected Trump's comments, expressing its "firm and unwavering" support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.