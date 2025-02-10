No right of return for Palestinians under Gaza proposal, Trump says

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday, in his ability to reach an agreement with Egypt and Jordan regarding the future of Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News,Trump unveiled his plan for Gaza's reconstruction, which would involve building "safe communities" with up to six residential areas, capable of housing 1.8 million people. He emphasized that this would be a significant improvement over the dangerous living conditions in which they currently reside.

"I can reach an agreement with Jordan and Egypt on this issue, as we give them billions of dollars," Trump stated.

The President also confirmed that Palestinians who left Gaza “will not have the right to return,” stressing that his plan would provide them with permanent homes “better than what they lived in.”

Trump vowed to turn Gaza “into a beautiful piece of land,” referring to potential reconstruction projects, though he did not clarify who would oversee the implementation or Israel’s role in the process.

On Sunday, Trump stated that he was committed to "buying and owning Gaza" and possibly allocating parts of it to other Middle Eastern countries for development.

In remarks aboard Air Force One, he said, "I will turn Gaza into a good place for future development," revealing that he would meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, noting that he would ensure the safety of Palestinians, "making sure they won't be killed."

Trump mentioned he would consider individual cases for allowing Palestinian refugees to enter the United States.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Trump’s proposal to have the US take control of Gaza and relocate its residents to neighboring countries, calling it a "revolutionary" idea as he returned to Israel from a visit to Washington.