Iraqi hackers attack Israeli gas company website

Shafaq News/ Iraqi hacker group "al-Tahara" attacked the websites of two natural gas companies operating in Israel. The first, Energean, is an international company which has done extensive business with Israel, having acquired the Karish and Tanin natural gas fields from Delek Drilling and Avner Oil in 2016.

The second, Israel Natural Gas Lines, is a corporation owned by the Israeli government.

The Energean website has returned to its normal operations.

The "al-Tahara" group identifies itself as pro-Iranian.