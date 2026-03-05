Drone explodes after crashing in Kurdistan’s Soran

Shafaq News- Soran

A drone crashed and exploded Thursday in the Soran autonomous administration of Erbil province, a security source told Shafaq News.

There was no immediate information on casualties or injuries.

Earlier today, another drone strike targeted Azadi camp for Iranian Kurdish refugees in Koysanjaq district, northeast of Erbil.

Erbil has faced repeated rocket and drone attacks since the outbreak of the US–Israeli war on Iran, with strikes hitting Harir military base, Erbil International Airport, and headquarters of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties based in the Kurdistan Region.