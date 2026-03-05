Unknown helicopter opens fire on Iraqi Army unit in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An Iraqi Army patrol came under fire from an unidentified helicopter while moving to carry out a security mission in al-Hamdaniyah district east of Mosul on Thursday, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source said vehicles from a unit of the 16th Division were heading to set up security ambushes within their operational sector near Tabraq Ziyara village in Bartella subdistrict when the helicopter opened fire.

Iraqi soldiers returned fire per established rules of engagement, the source said.

No casualties or material damage were reported.