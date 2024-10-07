Iraq's PM praises Macron's rejection to arming Israel, warns of regional escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Monday praised French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to oppose arms supplies to Israel, warning of the risks of broader conflict in the Middle East if Tel Aviv continues its aggressive bombardment of Gaza and Lebanon.

According to statement by his office, al-Sudani's remarks came during a meeting with French Ambassador Eric Chevallier in Baghdad, where the two discussed Iraq-France ties and regional developments.

The premier welcomed Macron's stance against arming Israel, coinciding with the anniversary of the Hamas October 7 attack on Israeli communities near Gaza. He urged the international community to prevent further escalation and condemned what he called the "occupying entity" for continuing its actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

"The international community must act to halt the ongoing crimes and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians," al-Sudani said, calling for stronger measures to stop civilian casualties and protect regional stability.

Earlier today, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said at least 2,083 people have been killed and 9,869 others injured in Israeli attacks in the country since last October.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing 1,251, injuring 3,618 others, and displacing more than 1.2 million people.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.