Trump backs potential Kurdish offensive on Iran

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would support Kurdish forces launching an attack on Iran, calling it “great” if they chose to do so, as conflicting reports circulated about alleged Kurdish movements near the Iranian border.

Speaking to Reuters, Trump said Washington is currently focused on weakening Iran’s military capabilities but warned that the worst outcome would be replacing Iran’s current leadership with someone “just as bad.”

“There was another strike today against the new leadership,” Trump said, adding that many people inside Iran are now seeking immunity.

Reports earlier today suggested that thousands of Kurdish fighters had launched a ground assault from Iraq into northwestern Iran amid the escalating confrontation between Washington, Israel, and Tehran. US officials cited by Axios and Fox News said Iranian Kurdish opposition groups had begun operations inside Iranian territory.

However, a senior official from the Iranian Kurdish opposition party Komala denied the claims, telling Shafaq News that reports of opposition forces moving into Iran were “baseless rumors.” “The Iranian opposition parties reject these claims and deny them completely,” the official said, urging media outlets to rely on verified sources.

Iranian state media also dismissed the reports. Tasnim news agency cited an official saying the border in Ilam province remained “completely secure,” accusing the United States and Israel of attempting psychological pressure after failing to achieve their battlefield objectives.