Six rockets hit communications tower in Kurdistan’s Halabja

Shafaq News- Halabja

A communications tower near the border of Halabja province came under attack Thursday after six rockets were fired at the site, a security source told Shafaq News.

The strike targeted a telecommunications tower on the summit of Shinrwe–Bafri Miri. No casualties were immediately reported, while the extent of material damage remained unclear.

Another source said earlier reports suggesting the strike involved a drone were inaccurate, adding that the tower was targeted by gunfire from a heavy DShK machine gun.

Witnesses working at the site said a drone had been seen flying near the communications towers shortly before the attack. The tower was struck shortly after workers left the location.