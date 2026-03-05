Battles in southern Lebanon continue amid high displacement waves around Beiurt

Shafaq News- Beirut

Clashes broke out on Thursday between Hezbollah and Israeli forces in several areas of southern Lebanon, local Lebanese sources reported on Thursday.

Israeli forces carried out new airstrikes on several locations in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah, for its part, said it targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Blat site using a guided missile, claiming a direct hit.

The confrontations began shortly after the Israeli military renewed an urgent warning for residents of southern Lebanon to immediately evacuate their homes and move north of the Litani River, calling for the full evacuation of the southern region.

Meanwhile, roads across Beirut had become heavily congested due to large-scale displacement, with many residents fleeing Beirut’s southern suburbs and some displaced people remaining on roadsides amid the overcrowding. The Israeli military said that the evacuation warnings issued for Beirut’s southern suburbs were intended to “exert pressure on Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.”

According to the Lebanese Presidency, President Joseph Aoun urged French President Emmanuel Macron to intervene to prevent Israel from targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs and to push for a ceasefire.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes since early Monday had killed 102 people and wounded 638 others across the country.