Iran threatens action against satellite networks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran warned countries hosting satellite transmission facilities and companies providing uplink services to networks it describes as hostile that it may face “appropriate measures” if the broadcasts continue, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency on Thursday.

Tehran delivered the message through intermediaries to governments and firms operating satellite uplink services for what it described as “terrorist networks hostile to Iran.”

Iran did not specify the media outlets it considers hostile. However, Iranian authorities have previously accused platforms linked to opposition groups designated as terrorist organizations in Iran, including the Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK) and Kurdish groups such as the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK), of using satellite broadcasting to incite unrest and coordinate activities against the Iranian government.