Iran’s Araghchi vows readiness for US ground invasion, denies request for negotiation

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi vowed on Thursday that Tehran is prepared to confront any potential US ground invasion, adding that Tehran sees no reason to pursue further talks with Washington.

In an interview from Tehran with NBC News, Araghchi stressed that his country has not requested a ceasefire, adding on the ground invasion, “we are confident in our ability to confront them, and it would be a major disaster for them.”

A week earlier, Araghchi had been engaged in negotiations in Geneva, mediated by Oman, over a potential agreement with US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.

The confrontation escalated on Feb. 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted sites inside Iran, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel and US military bases across the region, including in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.