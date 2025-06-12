IRGC's Qaani: No one dares wage war against us

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iranian Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani dismissed the prospect of war against Iran, ridiculing previous threats made by US President Donald Trump.

Qaani pointed to a recent social media post by US President Donald Trump in which he stated, “If you don’t fire missiles, we won’t fire missiles either,” portraying the message as a sign of weakness and a humiliation for Washington.

Addressing the broader regional context, Qaani underscored that the Islamic Republic is not seeking conflict, but added that “no one dares to wage one against us.”

He also described Tehran’s current approach to diplomacy as rooted in “wisdom and prudence,” while emphasizing that Iran no longer treats negotiations as a necessity, contrasting it with earlier phases of its foreign policy.

Shifting the focus to military development, Qaani highlighted what he described as significant progress in Iran’s defense capabilities over the past six months, characterizing the pace as “remarkable.” He also issued a warning to Israel, which he accused of failing to overcome regional resistance forces despite backing from the United States and NATO. His remarks referenced the recent 66-day conflict with Hezbollah, presenting it as evidence of Israel’s limitations.

Separately, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami reinforced the message of readiness. Speaking to Al Jazeera, he stressed Iran’s capacity to respond to hostilities “at any level,” cautioning that “the enemy should not make any miscalculations.” He further affirmed that the country remains prepared for “any scenario and any conditions.”

The statements come amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington following the near breakdown of nuclear negotiations and renewed speculation over a potential military confrontation.

On Wednesday evening, Reuters, citing Iraqi and American sources, reported that the United States had begun evacuating diplomats and personnel from its embassy in Baghdad and multiple locations across Gulf countries in fear of an Israeli escalation against Tehran.