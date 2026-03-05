Trump rejects Khamenei’s son as Iran’s next leader

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he would not accept Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as the country’s next leader, calling his potential succession “unacceptable.”

Speaking to Axios, Trump said Mojtaba Khamenei is widely seen as the frontrunner to replace his father but warned that such an outcome would be unacceptable for Washington.

He said the United States wants a new Iranian leader who can bring “peace and harmony to Iran.” Trump also described Khamenei’s son as a “weak figure,” warning that if Iran’s next leadership continues the policies of the late supreme leader, another war could erupt within five years.

He added that he intends to play a “personal role” in discussions surrounding Iran’s next leadership, stressing that Washington would not accept a successor who maintains the same course as the current regime.