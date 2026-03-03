Iran moves to name Khamenei’s successor

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has moved to activate its constitutional succession process following the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in recent US and Israeli strikes, with state institutions stepping in to prevent a power vacuum as regional capitals await the identity of his successor.

According to Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency, Article 111 of the constitution was triggered immediately, transferring authority to a temporary leadership council composed of President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and Guardian Council member Ayatollah Alireza Arafi. Under the constitution, the council assumes the powers of the Supreme Leader until the Assembly of Experts elects a new leader.

Leaks from within the Assembly suggest the selection process is advancing rapidly, with the body’s internal “Committee 107” finalizing steps to announce a new leader within hours or days, aiming to project “institutional stability amid wartime pressure.”

Sources close to the leadership office denied that Khamenei named a specific successor in his will, saying the decision was left exclusively to the Assembly of Experts. However, they said his recent speeches outlined criteria for the next leader, including “courage, resistance to Western pressure, financial integrity, and crisis management capability.”

Separately, Iranian outlets reported that Khamenei will be buried in Mashhad following official funeral ceremonies in Tehran. Preparations are underway for large-scale public and state memorial events, with schedules to be announced after formal approval.