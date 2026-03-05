Erbil deploys flood early warning devices across city

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, installed advanced devices as part of a flood early warning system project, making the city the first in Iraq to adopt the technology, the province’s media office said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Erbil province said that the first batch of early warning system devices has arrived, with three units already installed in key areas of the city, while work continues to install the remaining units, noting that the system aims to monitor climate changes and provide accurate data that enables early alerts before floods occur, helping reduce human and material losses.

The advanced system forms part of broader government measures to secure areas that faced flood risks in previous seasons.