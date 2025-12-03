Syrian forces storm ISIS hideout, arrest three

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian authorities seized an ISIS hideout following a brief clash in Damascus countryside, the Ministry of Interior said on Wednesday.

Ahmad Al-Dalati, the head of the Internal Security Department in Damascus countryside, revealed that security units targeted an ISIS site in the town of Kanaker in the Qatana area, adding that the operation resulted in full control of the site and the arrest of three members.

Security forces also seized prepared explosive devices, silencers, and large quantities of weapons and ammunition, along with documents and other evidence confirming the suspects’ involvement in terrorist activity.

قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة ريف دمشق، العميد أحمد الدالاتي:نفّذت وحداتنا الأمنية، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، عمليةً أمنية دقيقة استهدفت وكراً تابعاً لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي في بلدة كناكر التابعة لمنطقة قطنا بريف المحافظة، استناداً إلى معلومات استخباراتية موثوقة، pic.twitter.com/e07QmPG4Oz — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) December 3, 2025

The raid came two days after the ministry announced the dismantling of ISIS cells in Idlib.

Despite losing its territorial foothold, ISIS continues to operate through scattered sleeper cells across Syria, particularly in border areas near Iraq.

