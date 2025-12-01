Syrian raids break up ISIS cells in Idlib

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian security forces carried out two operations against ISIS-linked cells in Idlib province on Monday, according to the Interior Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the raids targeted cells in Al-Dana town in northern Idlib and an area west of the provincial capital, leading to the seizure of weapons, ammunition, explosive belts, and improvised devices.

The cell members, the ministry added, were implicated in killing a civilian, noting that two suspects were killed after refusing to surrender, while the others were arrested and transferred to the competent authorities to complete investigations.

The announcement follows a similar operation last week in Latakia, where security forces dismantled what they described as one of the most dangerous ISIS-linked cells in the northern countryside.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS remains active through dispersed sleeper cells operating across Syria, including in border regions near Iraq and Lebanon. Analysts describe these developments as reminders of the group’s enduring threat and emphasize the need for continued international cooperation to prevent its resurgence.

