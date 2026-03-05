Iran targets US command in Erbil with drone

Shafaq News- Erbil

Iranian forces carried out a drone strike on a US command site in Erbil, in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

The agency said drones belonging to Iran’s ground forces targeted the headquarters of US forces in Erbil hours earlier.

The report comes as Erbil faced heavy aerial attacks since early Thursday, with strikes hitting multiple locations across the city, including a residential complex and a church, as well as areas near Erbil International Airport.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iraqi or US officials regarding the claim.