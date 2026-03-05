Israel claims destruction of 300 launch platforms in Iran

Israel claims destruction of 300 launch platforms in Iran
2026-03-05T16:18:27+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli air force disabled more than 300 ballistic missile launchers in Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

In a post on X, military spokesperson Ella Waweya noted that the Israeli air force carried out its 113th wave of strikes, targeting Iranian infrastructure in western and central Iran, with a focus on launch platforms used for ballistic missiles.

Israel and Iran traded attacks overnight, with Tehran launching drones toward Israeli targets while Israeli forces carried out strikes on multiple sites inside Iran.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon