Israel claims destruction of 300 launch platforms in Iran

Israeli air force disabled more than 300 ballistic missile launchers in Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli army said on Thursday.

In a post on X, military spokesperson Ella Waweya noted that the Israeli air force carried out its 113th wave of strikes, targeting Iranian infrastructure in western and central Iran, with a focus on launch platforms used for ballistic missiles.

#عاجل ‼️منذ بداية عملية زئير الأسد: سلاح الجو هاجم مئات مواقع الإطلاق وأخرج أكثر من 300 منصة لإطلاق الصواريخ الباليستية عن الخدمة⭕️أنجز سلاح الجو صباح اليوم (الخميس) الموجة الهجومية رقم 113 ضد بنى تحتية تابعة لنظام الإرهاب الإيراني في غرب ووسط إيران.⭕️وخلال موجة الغارات أسقطت… pic.twitter.com/AtMgWBWK5z — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) March 5, 2026

Israel and Iran traded attacks overnight, with Tehran launching drones toward Israeli targets while Israeli forces carried out strikes on multiple sites inside Iran.