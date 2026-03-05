Iranian strikes hit UAE, Bahrain infrastructure

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian strikes targeted key sites in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Thursday as the regional confrontation widened.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said a facility in the Ma’ameer area had been struck, adding that authorities were responding to the incident.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Ministry said it was dealing with incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran.

Reuters reported repeated explosions near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi as air defenses responded.