Bahrain holds talks with Iran to normalize relations, following Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Bahrain is holding important talks with Iran to normalize relations, according to informed sources cited by the Russian news agency Sputnik. The discussions have reportedly taken place without mediation, and an announcement will be made when an agreement is reached.

While Bahraini parliamentarian Mamdouh Al-Saleh did not disclose the results of the consultations, he confirmed that both sides expressed the desire for more cooperation.

These talks come just days after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish relations after years of hostility, with the deal brokered by China. Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China issued a statement announcing the resumption of diplomatic relations and the re-opening of embassies within two months.

Bahrain welcomed the agreement and expressed hope that it would be a positive step towards resolving all outstanding issues based on mutual understanding, good neighborliness, and non-interference in the affairs of other countries.