Syria: Al-Assad era intelligence chief apprehended

Shafaq News/ Syrian authorities arrested Maher Ziyad Hadid in Damascus, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

Hadid was a military intelligence commander in the capital’s Al-Tadamon neighborhood during the presidency of Bashar al-Assad and is allegedly involved in "killings and enforced disappearances targeting civilians," the ministry said.

"He was detained by the Damascus Security Directorate and will be referred to the judiciary for legal proceedings,” it added.

The new Syrian government continues to apprehend former military personnel suspected of "committing abuses" across Syria.

Earlier, the Public Security Directorate in Deir ez-Zor province announced the arrest of a former Brigadier General closely linked to Maher al-Assad, the brother of the former president.