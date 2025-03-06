Syrian forces capture ex-Intelligence Chief

2025-03-06T21:06:55+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syrian General Security arrested the former General Intelligence chief Ibrahim Huwaija, accused of carrying out assassinations during the rule of Hafez Al-Assad, the father of former President Bashar Al-Assad.

A source from the General Security told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that Huwaija is accused of orchestrating hundreds of assassinations, including the killing of prominent Lebanese politician Kamal Jumblatt.

Earlier today, multiple sources in Syria reported the deaths of dozens of police officers amid ongoing armed clashes with supporters of the former Syrian regime in the northern coastal region.

