Syrian forces capture ex-Intelligence Chief

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Syrian General Security arrested the former General Intelligence chief Ibrahim Huwaija, accused of carrying out assassinations during the rule of Hafez Al-Assad, the father of former President Bashar Al-Assad.

A source from the General Security told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that Huwaija is accused of orchestrating hundreds of assassinations, including the killing of prominent Lebanese politician Kamal Jumblatt.

مصدر بإدارة الأمن العام لـ سانا: بعد الرصد الدقيق والتحري، تمكنت قواتنا في مدينة جبلة من اعتقال اللواء المجرم إبراهيم حويجة رئيس المخابرات العامة السابق في سوريا والمتهم بمئات الاغتيالات بعهد المجرم حافظ الأسد، منها الإشراف على اغتيال كمال بيك جنبلاط.#سانا pic.twitter.com/a9MFHBHTKf — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 6, 2025

Earlier today, multiple sources in Syria reported the deaths of dozens of police officers amid ongoing armed clashes with supporters of the former Syrian regime in the northern coastal region.