From power to prison: ex-general arrested in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Public Security Directorate in Deir ez-Zor province announced the arrest of a former Syrian Brigadier General closely linked to Maher al-Assad, the brother of former President Bashar al-Assad.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), General Abdul Karim Ahmed al-Hamada had previously served as the director of the settlement file with the former regime, overseeing negotiations and reconciliation efforts.

He also acted as an advisor, coordinating between former regime officers and the leadership of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, playing a central role in security and military operations.

Since the fall of al-Assad's regime, Syria's military operations directorate has established settlement centres for former regime members to surrender their weapons. However, the refusal of some to comply has led to clashes in several provinces.