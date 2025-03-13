Coastal Syria on edge: Al-Assad ally threatens renewed war

Shafaq News/ Miqdad Fatiha, a former Syrian military officer, has reappeared with a video message directed at the country’s new administration, warning of the “second phase of the battle” amid escalating tensions in Syria’s coastal region.

Fatiha, known as “Abu Jaafar,” was a former officer in the Republican Guard and served in the 25th Division, one of the most powerful units of the now-defunct Syrian army. Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime, Fatiha became an outspoken opponent of the new leadership.

In his recent video, Fatiha accused the administration of attacking his territory. “You invaded our land and targeted our people,” he remarked. “We killed more than 1,000 of your forces within hours after your assault on Ad-Dali village, yet you failed to defeat us. Instead, you resorted to targeting women and children, burning homes.”

He also issued a direct threat regarding captured fighters, stating, “We have many prisoners in our custody. If you do not withdraw from the villages and stop your massacres and violations, we will take different actions. Roads will be rigged with explosives, and our fighters will move among you with silent weapons. Consider this a final warning.”

Fatiha’s re-emergence follows his announcement in February, where he unveiled the formation of the “Coastal Shield Brigade,” a force made up of former Syrian special forces. At the time, he pledged to intensify actions against the new administration.

As tensions continue to rise, many civilians have sought refuge at Russia’s Hmeimim military base, located southeast of Latakia, according to local sources.

Videos shared online show displaced individuals inside the base, with one man heard chanting, “Long live free Syria under al-Assad.” The individual was later identified as former Major General Jamal Younes, who served as head of the security committee in central Syria during al-Assad’s rule.

Younes, a native of Qardaha, was known for his close ties to Maher al-Assad, who reportedly assigned him to suppress protests in rural Damascus. He has been accused of numerous human rights violations against civilians.