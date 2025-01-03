End of an era: European ministers visit Syria after Al-Assad’s fall

Shafaq News/ French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot and his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock arrived in Damascus Friday, kicking off the first visit by top Western diplomats to meet Syria’s de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Speaking to journalists at the French embassy in Damascus, Barrot expressed his hopes for a “sovereign, stable and peaceful” Syria.

It was also a “hope that the aspirations of all Syrians can be realised”, he added, "but it is a fragile hope".

His trip to Syria, along with German Foreign Minister, was aimed at promoting a “peaceful” transition for “the Syrian people and for regional stability”, said Barrot in a post on X shortly before arriving in Damascus.

The visit by the French and German foreign ministers was the first by a major Western power since Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was ousted on December 8 by opposition led by the Islamist group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).

In a statement issued before leaving for Damascus Friday, Baerbock said her visit was “a clear signal” – on behalf of the EU – to open the way for a “new political beginning between Europe and Syria, between Germany and Syria.”

She added that she was travelling to Syria with an “outstretched hand” after Al-Assad’s ouster and more than 13 years of civil war, which have devastated the country.

“We now have a goal in mind that millions of Syrians also long for: that Syria can once again become a respected member of the international community,” she added.

‘Clear expectations’ of Syria’s transition process

Since ousting Al-Assad, HTS have sought to reassure Arab countries and the international community that they will govern on behalf of all Syrians, including the country’s religious minorities.

Western governments have begun to gradually open channels with al-Sharaa and HTS, a Sunni Muslim group previously affiliated with al Qaeda, and are starting to debate whether to remove the group's terrorist designation.

Baerbock said she was travelling to Syria to express “clear expectations” of the new rulers, who she said would be judged by their actions.

“We know where the HTS comes from ideologically, what it has done in the past,” said Baerbock.

“But we also hear and see the desire for moderation and for understanding with other important actors,” she added, citing talks with US-allied Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).