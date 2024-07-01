Syria: 429 civilians killed in first half of 2024, report says

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) said in a report on Monday that 429 civilians were killed in the war-scared country in the first half of 2024, including 65 children and 38 women.

"The Syrian regime was responsible for the deaths of 62 civilians, including 8 children and 4 women," the report said. "Russian forces killed 5 civilians, including 3 children, and ISIS killed 4 civilians, including 1 child."

The report also documented the deaths of 53 people under torture, including 1 child. "Twenty-six of those were killed by regime forces, 15 by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, 7 by the SDF, and 5 by armed opposition factions," the SNHR said.

The group documented 57 attacks on civilian facilities in the first half of the year, 39 of which were carried out by regime forces. "Most of these attacks took place in Idlib province," the report said.

The report said that the evidence it collected "indicates that some of the attacks were directed against civilians and civilian targets."

"The indiscriminate shelling destroyed facilities and buildings," the report said. "There are reasonable grounds to believe that the war crime of attacking civilians was committed in many cases."

The SNHR called on the international community to take action to stop the violations. "The international community must bear its responsibility to protect civilians in Syria," the report said. "This requires holding the perpetrators of these crimes accountable and putting an end to the impunity that has allowed them to continue their abuses."