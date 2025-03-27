Syria targets Hezbollah: Security operation launched in Damascus

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Thursday the launch of a security operation targeting Hezbollah cells in Damascus.

According to a statement from the Damascus Countryside Security Directorate, the operation focused on Hezbollah-linked individuals in the Sayyida Zainab area.

The Directorate added that the group had been planning to carry out "criminal" activities, with several members arrested during the operation.

Since the fall of the al-Assad regime on December 8, 2024, following an assault by the Syrian opposition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Syria’s newly formed transitional government has reported several clashes with Hezbollah.

Most recently, on March 17, Syria’s Ministry of Defense accused Hezbollah of carrying out infiltrations that led to the deaths of three Syrian soldiers.

The Ministry also reported artillery and rocket attacks on the Homs countryside, which resulted in the deaths of more than eight Syrian military personnel.