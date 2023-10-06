Syrian government forces strike Idlib and Aleppo countryside

Shafaq News/ An artillery and missile shelling by Syrian regime forces in northwestern Syria has left 13 civilians dead and dozens injured, as the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, reported on Friday.

The attacks, which began on Thursday, targeted villages and towns in the Idlib and Aleppo countryside, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to vital infrastructure.

The area included popular markets, residential neighborhoods, schools, mosques, emergency centers, electricity facilities, and fuel stations.

The Syrian Civil Defence said the injured were 18 children and 13 women, with 62 individuals suffering from the attacks.

These attacks come amid an escalation in the Syrian regime's military operations over the past few days, following the "ammunition marches attack" on the Military College in Homs. The assailants behind the Homs attack, which resulted in hundreds of casualties, have not been definitively identified. However, the Syrian Ministry of Defense attributed the incident to "terrorist organizations supported by well-known countries."