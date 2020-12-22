HTS arrests 15 citizens in Idlib’ Maarat Misrin

Shafaq News/ The militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) carried out large-scale arrests in the town of Maarat Misrin in Idlib province after finding a bomb concealed in a motorcycle yesterday.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that 15 young men from Maarat Misrin were arrested for suspect of being involved in the vehicle bomb.

HTS also located checkpoints in the town and checking the residents entering and leaving the Town.

Turkey has designated the Tahrir al-Sham group as a terrorist organization, according to a presidential decision published on 2018.

Tahrir al-Sham, which includes the al Qaeda-linked group formerly known as Nusra Front, is the most powerful jihadist alliance in Idlib, the last major rebel-controlled enclave outside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s control.