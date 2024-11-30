Syrian armed factions declare control over entire Idlib province

Shafaq News/ Armed factions in Syria revealed, on Saturday, that they tightened their control over the entire province of Idlib.

Armed factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the city of Maarat al-Numan in Idlib. Also, Syrian army forces withdrew from the entire Idlib province, with the exception of the cities of Khan Sheikhoun and Kafr Nabl in the south of the province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

However, the Syrian army forces announced a redeployment operation on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts aimed at strengthening defense lines, preserving the lives of civilians and soldiers and preparing for a counter-offensive. “’Terrorist organizations’ have not been able to establish their positions in Aleppo as our forces continue to deliver concentrated and powerful strikes,” the army claimed.

Syrian-Russian joint air force launches violent airstrikes on ‘terrorist groups’ gatherings and movements in the vicinity of Maarat al-Numan city in Idlib countryside, the army revealed.

Earlier today, the Syrian army reported that armed terrorist groups, affiliated with the HTS, formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra entered the city of Aleppo after a surprise attack that began two days earlier, marking the fiercest assault on government forces in years.

The HTS is originated from Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate, formed during the early years of the conflict in Syria, under the leadership of Abu Mohammad al-Jolani. It severed public ties with al-Qaeda in 2016, rebranding itself as an independent Salafi-jihadist organization.

Primarily based in Idlib province, HTS focuses on establishing Islamic rule in Syria and opposing the Assad government. It is listed as a Foreign Terrorist Organization by the United States and Turkiye.