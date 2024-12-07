Syrian opposition factions launch assault on Homs

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Syrian armed opposition factions entered the city of Homs from the north and east sides, media reported.

The so-called "Military Operations Administration" said that "its forces began a wide-ranging attack from several axes toward the city of Homs."

Homs was the third major city to fall from Assad's control in a week, following Aleppo in the northwest and Hama in the center.

In this context, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, "Abu Mohammad al-Julani," addressed the armed opposition, saying, "Damascus is waiting for you."

Earlier, Syrian armed factions declared their rapid advance, claiming to have taken control of most of the south, including the city of Daraa, near the Jordanian border, after negotiating an agreement that allowed army officials safe passage to Damascus for an orderly withdrawal of troops, according to Reuters.