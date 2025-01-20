Syrian faction prepares to target Hezbollah-linked groups

Shafaq News/ Syrian armed faction prepares for a large-scale military operation in the Al-Lajah area in Daraa countryside, aimed at targeting groups accused of collaborating with Hezbollah, as well as those involved in kidnapping and smuggling operations.

According to Syrian media outlets, the operation is expected to involve several local factions from the region, alongside forces from the 8th Brigade of the Southern Operations Room.

The Military Operations Administration will also oversee the implementation of the campaign.

Some of the targeted groups are accused of collaborating with the Lebanese Hezbollah, according to officials in the new Syrian administration.

The operation will also target groups accused of “engaging in drug trafficking operations targeting neighboring countries, particularly Jordan, in addition to kidnapping activities that threaten the region's stability.”

The Al-Lajah area, is considered one of the most significant regions in eastern Daraa countryside, due to its strategic geographical location, making it a key point for various smuggling operations.

Hezbollah's role in the Syrian civil war has been pivotal since the insurgency phase began in 2011, evolving into direct support for Syrian government forces and troop deployments starting in 2012.

By 2014, Hezbollah had a widespread presence across Syria.

The group has also played a crucial role in preventing the penetration of Al-Nusra Front (now HTS) and ISIS into Lebanon, positioning itself as one of the most active forces in managing the spillover of the Syrian conflict into Lebanon.

In 2024, following the collapse of Al-Assad's regime, Hezbollah fully withdrew its forces from Syria.