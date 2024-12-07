Over 1,500 Syrian army personnel enter Iraq, including officers

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, hundreds of Syrian army personnel entered Iraqi territory through the Al-Qaim border crossing in western Iraq, an Iraqi military source reported.

The source told Shafaq News, "More than 1,500 Syrian soldiers and officers, retreating from battles against armed factions, have entered Iraq after being granted permission by the Iraqi authorities."

The source noted that the decision to allow their entry was made due to the escalating tensions in Syria.