Iraq-Syria al-Qaim border crossing reopens

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Border Ports Authority announced on Saturday the official reopening of the al-Qaim crossing with Syria.

According to the authority, the first Syrian truck entered Iraq after clearing inspection and immigration procedures. Commercial activity will now operate within the designated Iraqi zone under existing regulations.

Passenger movement has also resumed to ease travel for Iraqi citizens and streamline border processing, it added.

The authority also noted that the reopening is expected to boost the local economy by generating jobs in transport and support sectors, while marking progress in Iraqi-Syrian economic ties, with anticipated gains in trade, revenue, market supply, and border stability.

Syria’s General Authority for Land and Maritime Border Crossings had earlier confirmed that the al-Bukamal–al-Qaim route would reopen on June 14 for both freight and travelers.

The crossing has remained closed since December 2024 due to security concerns stemming from clashes in the area and the withdrawal of Syrian government forces.