Syrian-Russian airstrikes kill 10 persons in Aleppo

Shafaq New/ On Saturday, Syrian-Russian airstrikes caused 10 death and dozens of injuries in armed factions-controlled areas of Aleppo.

Since Saturday morning, Syrian and Russian air forces have carried out several air raids on the militants’ gatherings in the suburbs of Aleppo city.

In the 4th day of the armed groups’ operation, fatality toll in Aleppo and Idlib reached 340 people.

Earlier today, the Syrian army announced it had to redeploy in preparation for a “counteroffensive” on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts after intense battles with "terrorist organizations."

On Friday, militant groups entered the city of Aleppo after a surprise attack that began two days earlier, marking the fiercest assault on government forces in years.