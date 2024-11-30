Syrian army accuses armed factions of media manipulation amid Aleppo escalation

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian Army General Command accused "armed terrorist organizations" of disseminating false information as part of a coordinated media campaign aimed at "undermining public morale."

In an official statement, the Army said, “These organizations exploit recent field events in Aleppo and use international and Arab media outlets to broadcast unverified news.” The statement assured that military operations to counter the attacks are “proceeding successfully,” adding that "a counteroffensive is planned to reclaim lost territories."

The escalation began on November 27, when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, launched an offensive in Aleppo's western countryside. By Friday, opposition forces had advanced into Aleppo city, capturing strategic locations such as Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square, the governorate building, and Aleppo Castle.

Simultaneously, HTS and allied factions secured control over Idlib province, including key towns such as Ma'arrat al-Nu'man and Khan Sheikhoun, solidifying their hold on the region.