Syrian armed factions declare military operation in a new province

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Syrian armed opposition groups announced, the start of a military operation in the Syrian countryside of Hama, two days after it launched a strong and sudden attack on the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo.

"We started a military operation in the countryside of Hama and took control of six villages," al-Jazeera quoted the armed groups.

The armed groups also declared, "We took control of the strategic city of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib," adding that they had controlled the entire administrative borders of Idlib province.

On Saturday, armed factions in Syria revealed that they had sized control over the entire Idlib province, as well as about 50 villages and towns in Syria.

For his side, the Syrian army confirmed that it was forced to redeploy to prepare for a counter-offensive on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts after fighting fierce battles with "terrorist organizations" there.