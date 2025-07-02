Explosions rock Syria’s Hama and Idlib: Casualties recorded

Shafaq News – Hama/Idlib

Two separate explosions in Syria killed and injured multiple civilians, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

In Hama’s Jibreen area, a fuel tanker fire triggered a blast that left at least two people dead and several others wounded, according to the state-run SANA agency. Emergency crews worked to contain the flames and evacuate the injured.

من آثار الدمار جراء الانفجار في بلدة #جبرين شرق مدينة #حماة، والذي أسفر عن ارتقاء عدد من المدنيين وجرح آخرين.#سانا pic.twitter.com/ap5Uyten5l — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) July 2, 2025

Meanwhile, a series of blasts reportedly shook the Al-Foua area in northern Idlib, where an ammunition depot caught fire near Al-Manar swimming pool, sparking secondary explosions as temperatures rose.