Explosions rock Syria’s Hama and Idlib: Casualties recorded

Explosions rock Syria’s Hama and Idlib: Casualties recorded
2025-07-02T15:13:31+00:00

Shafaq News – Hama/Idlib

Two separate explosions in Syria killed and injured multiple civilians, Syrian media reported on Wednesday.

In Hama’s Jibreen area, a fuel tanker fire triggered a blast that left at least two people dead and several others wounded, according to the state-run SANA agency. Emergency crews worked to contain the flames and evacuate the injured.

Meanwhile, a series of blasts reportedly shook the Al-Foua area in northern Idlib, where an ammunition depot caught fire near Al-Manar swimming pool, sparking secondary explosions as temperatures rose.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon