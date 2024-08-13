25 injured in 5.5 magnitude earthquake in central Syria

Shafaq News/ Hama Health Directorate in Syria reported that nearly 25 people were injured in a 5.5 magnitude earthquake that struck central Syria at a depth of 10 kilometers on Monday night.

“The wounded were transferred to Salamiyah National Hospital in the Hama countryside,” said Hama Health Director Maher Younes.

The National Earthquake Center in Syria reported “13 earthquakes east of Hama by Tuesday morning, with the main quake resulting from energy buildup in secondary faults associated with the Dead Sea fault and subsequent aftershocks being weaker.”

Residents of several Syrian cities, including Damascus, Homs, Aleppo, and Latakia, felt the earthquake and took to the streets fearing building collapses, while no deaths or injuries have been reported in these areas.

In addition, the quake was felt in some regions of Lebanon.

“The recent earthquake evoked memories of last year's deadly quake, which killed tens of thousands in northern Syria and neighboring Turkiye,” residents of Azaz in northern Syria reported.

The Syrian Civil Defense, operating in opposition-controlled areas, said it “had deployed members to respond to potential emergencies but had not received reports of any damage.”