Explosions heard in Syria and Iraq in conjunction with Israeli attack on Iran

Shafaq News/ Early Friday, media outlets reported explosions in Iraq and Syria following the Israeli attack on Iran.

A military source told the official Syrian News Agency (SANA,) "At around 2:55 a.m. today, the Israeli enemy launched a missile attack from the northern direction of occupied Palestine, targeting our air defense sites in the southern region. The aggression resulted in material losses."

Syrian anti-regime media reported initial news of explosions in the provinces of Al-Suwayda and Daraa, southwestern Syria, attributing them to Israeli airstrikes.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the strikes in Syria "targeted a radar installation of the Syrian army" between the provinces of Al-Suwayda and Daraa.

IRNA News Agency reported that attacks struck Adra and al-Thala military airport and a radar battalion located between the two provinces.

Moreover, the Jerusalem Post said explosions were also heard in Baghdad and Babil Governorate in Iraq.

According to the Israeli Newspaper, residents in Erbil and Mosul in Iraq reported hearing the sounds of fighter jets as well early Friday morning.

Specific details about the nature and targets of these explosions remain unclear, and the Iraqi authorities did not comment on the incident.

In contrast, a source within the Iraqi Interior Ministry refuted reports of explosions within Iraqi territory. The source clarified to Shafaq News Agency that "while military radars detected unidentified objects passing over Iraqi airspace, no targeting or explosions were recorded on Iraqi territory."

Iranian state media reported early on Friday that its forces had destroyed drones, believed to be Israeli, near an army base in the central city of Isfahan. The incident triggered air defense systems, leading to explosions in the area.

The Israeli attack was a response to the April 13 Iranian attacks on Israel, which reportedly involved approximately 300 drones and missiles. During these attacks, the United States alleged that Theran utilized Iraqi and Syrian airspace, although Baghdad and Damascus refrained from commenting on the matter.

It's worth noting that Iran's proxies are significantly present in Iraq and Syria under the umbrella of the Axis of Resistance.