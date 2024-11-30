Iranian Ambassador in Damascus denies reports of military coup

Shafaq News/ Iranian Ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, denied rumors of a military coup in Damascus involving Syrian State Security Director General Hosam Louqa and an alleged attempt to detain President Bashar al-Assad.

Akbari stated, “The news published by some Iranian online platforms about a coup in Damascus surprised us,” emphasizing, “The Syrian army knows what needs to be done. This sedition will be crushed, God willing.”

The Ambassador also drew connections between the movements of opposition factions in Syria and Israel’s losses in Lebanon, suggesting international backing for the militants, including advanced equipment linked to European countries.

Earlier, the Syrian Army General Command dismissed the rumors as part of a broader media campaign by "armed terrorist organizations." In a statement, the Command accused opposition forces of disseminating “false news” to undermine the morale of Syrian civilians and soldiers.

“The counterterrorism operation is progressing successfully,” the Command asserted, announcing plans for a counteroffensive to retake lost areas.

The conflict has intensified since November 27, when Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) launched an offensive in western Aleppo. Opposition forces rapidly advanced, capturing key locations in Aleppo city, including Saadallah Al-Jabiri Square and Aleppo Castle. By Saturday, HTS and allied factions had secured full control over Idlib province, seizing strategic towns such as Ma'arrat al-Nu'man and Khan Sheikhoun.

The Syrian Army confirmed it is preparing for a counteroffensive, describing the current clashes as one of the most intense escalations in the region since 2020.